World jittery about Trump

President Donald Trump's inaugural speech promised "America first" policy led by a forceful executive, in contrast to the coalition building and international conferences which have featured strongly in past administrations.

The billionaire businessman and reality television star — the first president who had never held political office or high military rank — promised to stir a "new national pride" and protect America from the "ravages" of countries he says have stolen U.S. jobs.

"This American carnage stops right here," Trump declared. In a warning to the world, he said, "From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land. From this moment on, it's going to be America first."

A look at some reactions from around the world:

AFGHANS DISAPPOINTED BUT HOPEFUL

Like many in the Afghan capital of Kabul, restaurant owner Mohammad Nahim watched the presidential inauguration ceremonies, but was disappointed to not hear any mention of Afghanistan.

"Trump did not mention a word about Afghanistan in his speech and the salaries of the Afghan army and police are paid by the U.S.," he said. He added that if the U.S. stops helping Afghanistan, "our country will again become a sanctuary to terrorists. I hope Trump will not forget Afghanistan."

Mohammed Kasim Zazi, a shopkeeper whose home is in eastern Afghanistan's Khost province, where the feared Haqqani network is prominent, said he expected Trump to stay focused on Afghanistan.

"Trump said he will finish the terrorists in the world and that has to mean that Afghanistan will remain in the sights of the U.S." said Zazi.

Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah said he was encouraged by Trump's speech to soldiers in Bagram. "There he announced his support to the troops and the continuation of support for their troops here and strengthening their troops, which is a good and elegant step and I am sure that our co-operation in other areas will continue as well."

SPEECH RESONATES IN MEXICO

Perhaps no country was watching the speech more closely than Mexico. Trump has made disparaging remarks about immigrants who come to the United States illegally and sought to pressure companies not to set up shop in Mexico by threatening a border tariff on goods manufactured there and exported to the United States.

So Trump's talk of "protect(ing) our borders," ''America first" and "buy American and hire American" had particular resonance in America's southern neighbour.

Ricardo Anaya Cortes, president of the conservative opposition National Action Party, called for "the unity of all Mexicans, unity in the face of this protectionist, demagogic and populist speech we just heard. Unity against that useless wall, against deportations, against the blockade of investment."

"The challenge is enormous. ... We demand the federal government leave aside tepidity, that it tackle with absolute firmness and dignity the new relationship with the United States," Anaya said.

The United States is by far Mexico's largest commercial partner, buying some 80 per cent of its $532 billion in exports in 2015. Mexico is the second-largest market for U.S. exports.

"At least the word 'Mexico' was not heard in the speech. Nevertheless one can expect the United States to launch a hyper-protectionist project," said Ilan Semo Groman, a researcher at Iberoamericana University.

If Trump truly moves to block or drive away U.S. investment in Mexico, Semo said Mexico should focus its commercial efforts on other countries.