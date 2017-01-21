38547
37931

World  

Deadly slide crushes hotel

- | Story: 186646

At least two people were killed and 10 others are missing after a hotel in central China was buried in a landslide, the local government reported Saturday.

Crews were working to dig out those trapped in the Mirage Hotel that was struck by the disaster around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, the government of Nanzhang county in Hunan province said.

Three people were rescued and recovering in a hospital, the county government said in a news release.

The official Xinhua News Agency said 3,000 cubic meters (106,000 cubic feet) of debris tumbled down a slope behind the three-story hotel. It said the cause of the collapse is under investigation.

Xinhua said rescuers pulled five survivors from the debris, two of whom died in a hospital.

Hilly and densely populated Hunan is frequently struck by landslides triggered by heavy rainfall.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
38006
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
38305
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
38037
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Toy Story 3 prank

Toy Story 3 prank

Must Watch
This guy is a legend!
Horoscope
Horoscope: Jan. 22-28
Horoscopes
Overview for all signs Some dig their heels in as the week...
TheTango-DailyDose-0119201716
Daily Dose – January 21, 2017
Daily Dose
Today’s Daily Dose contains no traps… Just move along...
TheTango-DailyDose-0117201729
Daily Dose – January 21, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
The truth.
ozzy_osbourne_embarked_on_solo_career_to_avoid_being_labeled_a_loser.jpg
Ozzy Osbourne embarked on solo career to avoid being labeled a ‘loser’
Music
Ozzy Osbourne feared being a “loser” after Black...

38548