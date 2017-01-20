Happy to have Trump

38547
Unlike Washington D.C., it was quiet in the border town of Oroville, Wash. on the day of Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Several residents, however, were quick to offer an opinion of how they feel about the new president.

Many said they have supported Trump from the start, while some openly worried about the future.

"I think or I hope Donald Trump will do a good job," said Gail Frazier, as she started her workday in the downtown. "And I think prejudices for either party need to be set aside."

Dolly Engelbretson shared that sentiment, as she sat eating her lunch.

"I feel great about it," she said. "I voted for him, I'm going to support him."

Trump has pledged to upend many of Obama's major domestic and national security policies, including repealing his signature healthcare law and building a wall along the entire U.S. - Mexico border.

However, he's offered few details of how he plans to accomplish his agenda, often sending contradictory signals.

Those contradictory signals have some Oroville residents alarmed.

I'm very discouraged, apprehensive, scared, terrified, and I don't like his cabinet either. What can I say." Suzi Seger shrugged, as she went about her business.

