Photo: The Canadian Press

UPDATED: 9 a.m.

President Donald Trump has been sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

"Together we will determine the course of America and the world for many many years to come," he said.

"We are transferring power from Washington, D.C., to the people. This moment is your moment, it belongs to you. This is your day, this is your celebration, and this – the United States of America – is your country."

He said that foreign industry and military has been enriched at the cost of U.S. industry and military. He said America has defended other countries' borders, and not its own.

"That is the past and now we are looking only to the future," he said.

Trump said he had a message for other countries: "From this day forward it's only going to be America first, America first. Every decision will be made to benefit American workers and American families."

Mike Pence has been sworn in as vice-president.

Capping a morning of inaugural pomp and pageantry, Trump became president at the U.S. Capitol Friday. His ascent puts Republicans in control of the White House for the first time in eight years.

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Trump and his wife, Melania, were greeted at the White House by President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama for the traditional private meeting of outgoing and incoming presidents and their spouses. Posing for photos on the North Portico, the couples exchanged hugs as Barack Obama chatted about the demands of protocol.

Trump has pledged to upend many of Obama's major domestic and national security policies, including repealing his signature health care law and building a wall along the entire U.S.-Mexico border. But he's offered few details of how he plans to accomplish his agenda, often sending contradictory signals.

People flocked to the nation's capital for the inaugural festivities, some wearing red hats emblazoned with Trump's "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan. But in a sign of the deep divisions Trump sowed during his combative campaign, dozens of Democratic lawmakers were boycotting the swearing-in ceremony on Capitol Hill.

One Democrat who did attend was Hillary Clinton, Trump's vanquished campaign rival, who smiled tightly as she took her seat among the dignitaries alongside her husband, former President Bill Clinton.

All of the living American presidents were attending the swearing in ceremony, except for 92-year-old George H.W. Bush, who was hospitalized this week with pneumonia. His wife, Barbara, was also admitted to the hospital after falling ill.

People were lined up at security checkpoints before dawn to take their places in this quadrennial rite of democracy.

"I'm here for history," said Kevin Puchalski, a 24-year-old construction worker who drove from Philadelphia. "This is the first president that I voted for that won." His big hope: Trump builds that promised wall on the U.S.-Mexican border. "Keep the illegals out," he said.

Protesters, too, were out in force, in some cases slowing the progress of visitors passing through checkpoints. Police in riot gear were deployed around the city to keep the peace in the peaceful transfer of power.