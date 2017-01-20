Rescuers reach trapped

Photo: The Canadian Press

Rescue crews located up to eight people alive in the kitchen of an avalanche-crushed hotel on Friday, an incredible discovery that boosted spirits two days after the massive snow slide buried around 30 people in the resort.

Video released by rescuers showed a boy, wearing blue snow pants and a matching ski shirt, emerging from the structure and crews mussing his hair in celebration.

Next was a woman with a long ponytail wearing red snow pants. "Brava Brava!" the rescuers cheered. The survivors appeared fully alert and walking on their own. Both were helped down to a stretcher for the helicopter ride out.

"This first news has obviously repaid all the rescuers' efforts," deputy interior minister Filippo Bubbico said.

First word of the discovery came about 11 a.m., news met with exhilaration after at least four people had already been found dead since Thursday.

"We found five people alive. We're pulling them out. Send us a helicopter," a rescuer said over firefighters' radio, overheard by Associated Press journalists who were making their way on foot toward the disaster site.

Later, the number rose to eight people, including two children, Italian news reports said.

Titi Postiglione, operations chief of the civil protection agency, confirmed six people were located, but the numbers were fluid: She said two had been extracted already and crews were working to get another four out of the rubble.

These survivors, she said "can give us a series of indications to help with our intervention plan, information to understand what happened and help direct the search."