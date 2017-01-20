37392
Alligator leaps into airboat

A Missouri couple vacationing in Florida had a close encounter with an alligator when it leapt into their airboat and became wedged in the boat's railing.

Passengers screamed as 30-year-old Tylor Hindery of Springfield, Missouri, captured the moment in a Facebook live video posted Tuesday.

Hinderey tells the Miami Herald he talked his wife Emerald into an airboat ride.

The guide killed the engine and floated close to the bank so people could photograph the gator.

But Hinderey says the boat got stuck. The guide didn't want to start the engine and scare the gator so he prepared to push off the bank. Just as he warned passengers not to make any sudden movements, the gator jumped into the boat.

The gator eventually slid in to the water. No one was hurt.

