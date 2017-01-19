Canada tops US allies

Photo: Twitter

Incoming president Donald Trump may see Russia as a possible buddy nation but most Americans prefer Canada.

A new opinion poll of more than 1,500 Americans puts Canada at the top of the list of countries they want their new government to approach in a friendly way, followed by traditional U.S. allies in Europe and the English-speaking world. The survey was conducted by the Angus Reid Institute.

Russia is not trusted by many U.S. citizens, according to the survey.

The numbers show:

80 per cent believe the Trump administration should approach Canada "as a valued partner and ally." This is closely followed a similar view for the United Kingdom (77 per cent) and Australia (76 per cent).

70 per cent believe the new U.S. government should approach relations with Russia "cautiously or as a potential threat or enemy."

Canada also gets a better grade than Mexico when it comes to the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

Most Americans see trade with Canada as mutually beneficial but feel Mexico gets a better deal than the U.S.

Findings show: