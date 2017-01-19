Canada tops US allies

Photo: Twitter
Incoming president Donald Trump may see Russia as a possible buddy nation but most Americans prefer Canada.
A new opinion poll of more than 1,500 Americans puts Canada at the top of the list of countries they want their new government to approach in a friendly way, followed by traditional U.S. allies in Europe and the English-speaking world. The survey was conducted by the Angus Reid Institute.
Russia is not trusted by many U.S. citizens, according to the survey.
The numbers show:
- 80 per cent believe the Trump administration should approach Canada "as a valued partner and ally." This is closely followed a similar view for the United Kingdom (77 per cent) and Australia (76 per cent).
- 70 per cent believe the new U.S. government should approach relations with Russia "cautiously or as a potential threat or enemy."
Canada also gets a better grade than Mexico when it comes to the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).
Most Americans see trade with Canada as mutually beneficial but feel Mexico gets a better deal than the U.S.
Findings show:
- Fewer than one in five (17 per cent) say the new U.S. government should view Mexico as a valued partner
- Partisan divides drive perceptions of NAFTA, with more than six in 10 of those who supported Trump in the recent U.S. election saying America should reduce its commitment to NAFTA or get out of the deal entirely