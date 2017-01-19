Ex-president Bush stable

38416
Former President George H.W. Bush, who has pneumonia, remained in stable condition Thursday at Houston Methodist Hospital, while his wife, Barbara, said she is feeling "1,000 per cent better" after undergoing treatment for bronchitis.

Bush spokesman Jim McGrath said the 41st president's physicians are "actively evaluating him" for removal of a breathing tube that was inserted Wednesday in a procedure to clear his airway. Bush has since been in the intensive care unit, relying on a ventilator to breathe. Removing the tube — known as extubation — would allow the 92-year-old Bush to breathe on his own. He was struggling to breathe when he was admitted to the hospital Saturday.

"President Bush had a good night's rest," McGrath said. "We are hopeful he will be discharged from the ICU in a few days."

Barbara Bush, 91, was admitted Wednesday and diagnosed with bronchitis after feeling fatigued and coughing for weeks.

But she "reports she feels '1,000 per cent better' this morning. Antibiotics and some good rest seem to have restored her to better health," McGrath said.

He said the couple received "an uplifting visit" from longtime friends, Susan and former Secretary of State James Baker, who also live in Houston.

The Bushes are "deeply appreciative" of the care they are receiving and the "prayers and good wishes from far and wide," he said.

President-elect Donald Trump and President Barack Obama have sent their well wishes, via Twitter and a news conference respectively. Former President Bill Clinton also tweeted: "41 and Barbara — thinking about you both and sending wishes for a speedy recovery. Love, 42."

Bush's office announced earlier this month that the couple would not attend Donald Trump's inauguration because of the former president's age and health.

His son George W. Bush, the 43rd president, still expects to attend the inauguration, spokesman Freddy Ford said.

The Bushes were married Jan. 6, 1945, and have had the longest marriage of any presidential couple in American history. At the time of their wedding, he was a young naval aviator. She had been a student at Smith College.

