38416

World  

Burning highrise collapse

- | Story: 186439

A highrise building in Tehran engulfed by fire collapsed on Thursday, killing at least 30 firefighters and injuring some 75 people, state media reported.

The disaster struck the Plasco building, an iconic structure in central Tehran just north of the Iranian capital's sprawling bazaar. Firefighters, soldiers and other emergency responders dug through the rubble, looking for survivors.

Iranian authorities did not immediately release definitive casualty figures, which is common in unfolding disasters.

Iran's state-run Press TV announced the firefighters' deaths, without giving a source for the information. Local Iranian state television said 30 civilians were injured in the disaster, while the state-run IRNA news agency said 45 firefighters had been injured.

Firefighters battled the blaze for several hours before the collapse. The fire appeared to be the most intense in the building's upper floors, home to garment workshops where tailors cook for themselves and use old kerosene heaters for warmth in winter.

Police tried to keep out shopkeepers and others wanting to rush back in to collect their valuables.

Tehran's mayor, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said there were "no ordinary civilians" trapped under the rubble. However, witnesses said some people had slipped through the police cordon and gone back into the building.

President Hassan Rouhani ordered Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli to investigate and report the cause of the incident as soon as possible, IRNA reported.

He also ordered the ministry to ensure the injured were cared for and to take immediate action to compensate those affected by the disaster.

The building came down in a matter of seconds, shown live on state television, which had begun an interview with a journalist at the scene. A side of the building came down first, tumbling perilously close to a firefighter perched on a ladder and spraying water on the blaze.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
38457
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
37977
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
36800


Screen Shot 2017-01-18 at 11.56.21 PM

Insane hole in one!

Must Watch
A very dedicated human assembled this billiard shot
TheTango-DailyDose-0117201757
Daily Dose – January 19, 2016
Daily Dose
Gaze away at today’s Daily Dose!
TheTango-DailyDose-0118201758
Daily Dose – January 19, 2016 (2)
Daily Dose
Guaranteed to make you smile.
lindsay_lohan_educating_herself_about_islam.jpg
Lindsay Lohan ‘educating herself’ about Islam
Showbiz
Lindsay Lohan’s friends have denied reports she has...
TheTango-SnapchatKids-0118201738
Hilarious Snapchats that prove kids are hilarious
Galleries
There’s never a dull moment with kids!

37593