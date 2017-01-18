School shooting in Mexico

Photo: Twitter

A 15-year-old student opened fire with a gun at a private school in the northern Mexican city of Monterrey on Wednesday, hitting a teacher and two other students in the head before killing himself. Another student suffered lesser injuries in the shootings, which were captured on a chilling video posted to social media.

Nuevo Leon state Gov. Jaime Rodriguez said the shooter died at a hospital and that the other three victims with head wounds were "fighting between life and death." The boy wounded in the arm was out of danger.

A video, apparently from the school's surveillance camera, shows a female teacher handing out materials and students seated at their desks when a boy opens fire with a pistol from a sitting position, hitting a boy sitting in front of him, who immediately slumps to the ground.

He next shoots the teacher, who was looking in another direction, and she falls to the ground. The boy rises from his seat and walks around, firing shots at his classmates, before turning the gun on himself.

His first shot apparently misses his head, and then he runs out of bullets. The shooter runs to his backpack, apparently to reload, as his classmates cower at their desks. He appears to say something to the surviving students, who begin to rush for the door, and then he shoots himself in the head and falls to the ground.

The crowded classroom was left with a jumble of overturned chairs, blood and fallen students.

