38416
36358

World  

Drummer, bassist hit by train

- | Story: 186344

Authorities say two musicians with the band Tower of Power remain hospitalized after being hit last week by an Amtrak train in Oakland.

The East Bay Times reports that drummer Dave Garibaldi is in fair condition but will remain hospitalized for the next few days, according to a statement from the band. Garibaldi suffered head and facial injuries last Thursday night.

Bassist Marc Van Wageningen remains in critical condition, but has been responsive. Van Wageningen suffered broken ribs, a concussion, and internal injuries. He underwent surgery.

Fans of the funk/R&B band have raised nearly $100,000 to help with medical expenses. The musicians were heading to a performance at an Oakland nightclub when they were hit by the train near Jack London Square.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Mark Hamill reunites with his original lightsaber

Mark Hamill reunites with his original lightsaber

Must Watch
It’s been thirty years since Mark last saw this beloved prop!
michael_buble_pulls_out_of_the_brit_awards_-_report.jpg
Michael Buble pulls out of the Brit Awards – report
Music
Michael Buble has reportedly pulled out of hosting next...
The Nintendo Switch parental controls are pretty cool
The Nintendo Switch parental controls are pretty cool
Must Watch
Okay, we know the idea of parental controls to kids seems like...
Screen Shot 2017-01-17 at 4.15.18 PM
The Jerry Maguire video store
Must Watch
You wonder if Tom Cruise has enough of a sense of humor to visit...
TheTango-DailyDose-0112201791SLIDER
Daily Dose – January 18, 2017
Daily Dose
Take aim at today’s Daily Dose!

35238