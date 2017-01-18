37392
36358

World  

3 quakes shake Italy

- | Story: 186322

Three strong earthquakes shook central Italy in the space of an hour Wednesday, striking the same region that suffered a series of deadly quakes last year and further isolating towns that have been buried under more than a metre of snow for days.

Premier Paolo Gentiloni said it appeared no one was killed, but that it was a "difficult day" for Italy.

The first tremor, with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3, hit Montereale at about 10:25 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A second quake with a magnitude of 5.7 hit the same area about 50 minutes later, and 10 minutes later a third was measured at magnitude 5.3.

Several towns and hamlets in the quake zone had already sounded the alarm in recent days that they were without electricity and were isolated from highways due to the unusually heavy snowfall that has blanketed much of central Italy.

The quakes only made matters worse, knocking out some cellphone service, hampering emergency responses and sending quake-weary residents into panic.

"The situation is really getting extreme," said the mayor of Canzano, Franco Campitelli. "It's snowing hard. We're without electricity. We hope the army gets here soon with snow plows or we risk being completely isolated," he told Sky TG24.

The quakes, which had their epicenters in the L'Aquila region, were felt as far away as Rome, 150 kilometres to the southwest.

In the Italian capital, the subway was closed as a precaution, parents were asked to pick up their children from some schools, and offices, banks and shops were evacuated temporarily.

But elsewhere in Rome at the Vatican, Pope Francis' Wednesday general audience went off without a hitch.

Dozens of aftershocks continued to rock the area. The tower of one of Amatrice's churches toppled in Wednesday's quakes.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37525
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38138


Screen Shot 2017-01-17 at 4.15.18 PM

The Jerry Maguire video store

Must Watch
You wonder if Tom Cruise has enough of a sense of humor to visit this place unannounced…
TheTango-DailyDose-0112201791SLIDER
Daily Dose – January 18, 2017
Daily Dose
Take aim at today’s Daily Dose!
TheTango-DailyDose-0112201799
Daily Dose – January 18, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Don’t worry, Czech’s are also welcome here…
ed_sheeran_pushed_back_albums_release_to_avoid_u.s._election_clash.jpg
Ed Sheeran pushed back album’s release to avoid U.S. election clash
Music
Ed Sheeran delayed the release date of his new album to avoid...
TheTango-CleverStreetArt-0116201768
Clever street art that interacts with its surroundings
Galleries
Its just a dirty wall or grimy street in until someone with...

37303