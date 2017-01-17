Ex-KKK says sorry

Photo: The Canadian Press

Scott Shepherd didn't fire the shot that killed Martin Luther King Jr., but the former Ku Klux Klan Grand Dragon says he has always felt remorse toward the family of the slain civil rights leader and all who honour his legacy.

He reached for atonement Monday evening, sitting on a dais next to Bernice King, who was five years old when James Earl Ray assassinated her father in 1968.

"I want to extend an apology to the King family and everyone out there," Shepherd said, opening a discussion of race relations at the Atlanta centre that bears the elder King's name. "I, in my past, did a lot of terrible things. I said a lot of terrible things about Dr. King. I didn't know what I was talking about."

Bernice King, who acknowledged "hating white people" as a young woman, accepted Shepherd's apology.

Father Michael Plfeger, the man Bernice King invited to serve as keynote speaker at the Monday morning service at her father's Ebenezer Baptist Church, sounded similar themes. He delivered a 45-minute indictment of the nation's social and economic structure. "Plantations still exist," Pfleger said. "And too often, white hoods have been replaced by three-piece suits in this country."

For her part, Bernice King warned of a nation "dangerously polarized" along the lines of race and class. "We are headed to race riots if we're not careful," she said. "We can't just keep this divisiveness going."