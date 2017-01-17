37392
World  

Business as usual after fire

The Grand Bahia Principe Tulum hotel in Mexico says it's back to normal after a spectacular fire. 

As Castanet earlier reported, the hotel caught fire late last Friday night.

The hotel said in a statement Tuesday that only the thatched roof at the lobby bar was affected. 

"Because of the swift action taken by both the emergency teams in the area and Bahia Principe’s own staff, the incident was kept fully under control and the activity at Bahia Principe Riviera Maya Resort is now completely normal, with 100 per cent of all services being actively provided," said the statement.

The hotel says the fire started from an '"unfortunate short-circuit."

There were no injuries.

