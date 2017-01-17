Flight stunk like fish, socks

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The stench of "smelly fish and dirty socks" overwhelmed flight attendants and at least one passenger on a Germanwings flight from Stuttgart, Germany, to Krakow, Poland.

The Airbus A-319 was climbing out of Stuttgart on Sunday when a strong odour became noticeable in the forward cabin. All flight attendants as well as at least one passenger started to feel unwell, according to aviation website aeroinside.com.

They reported symptoms including headache, dizziness, heart racing, nausea, sore threat, bitter taste on tongue, "disturbance of consciousness," difficulty concentrating and extreme tiredness.

One flight attendant was given oxygen for the remainder of the flight, which landed safely in Krakow about 70 minutes later.

The entire crew and affected passenger were given medical checks upon arrival. At least two cabin crew are still unable to return to work.



Strangely, it's not the only such incident for Germanwings.

On Jan 12, an Airbus A320-200 departing Amsterdam for Stuttgart was taxiing for departure when a "nasty odour" was noticed throughout the plane.

Following departure, the smell of old socks became pronounced.

The flight crew donned oxygen masks, and after disabling the left engine and air conditioning system, the smell dissipated.

Initial findings suggest de-icing fluid had entered the engine in large quantities and may have been responsible.