37392
37404

World  

Abortions lowest since 1974

- | Story: 186209

Even as the election outcome intensifies America's abortion debate, a comprehensive new survey finds the annual number of abortions in the U.S has dropped to well under 1 million, the lowest level since 1974.

The report, which counted 926,200 abortions in 2014, was released Tuesday by the Guttmacher Institute, a research group which supports abortion rights. It is the only entity which strives to count all abortions in the U.S.; the latest federal survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lacks data from California, Maryland and New Hampshire.

The total from 2014 represented a drop of 12.5 per cent from Guttmacher's previous survey, which tallied 1.06 million abortions in 2011. The decrease was spread nationwide; in only six states did abortions increase over the three-year span.

According to the report, the abortion rate was 14.6 abortions per 1,000 women aged 15-44, the lowest rate since abortion was legalized nationally in 1973 by the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision.

Following that ruling, the number of abortions in the U.S. rose steadily — reaching a peak of 1.6 million in 1990 — before starting a decline.

The authors of the new report, Guttmacher researchers Rachel Jones and Jenna Jerman, said the latest phase of the decline was likely the result of two main factors: the increased availability of affordable, long-lasting contraceptives that have reduced unintended pregnancies, and the surge of abortion restrictions in many states that have forced some clinics to close and hindered many women's access to the procedure.

Guttmacher's state-by-state breakdown showed big declines in abortions in some liberal states, such as California, that protect abortion rights, and also in some conservative states, such as Texas, that have passed laws to restrict abortions.

Jones noted that the majority of women who get abortions have low incomes, and nearly two-thirds are already parents.

"It can be very difficult for them to arrange for time off from work, transportation and child care," Jones said. "Some of the abortion rate decline is likely attributable to women who were prevented from accessing needed services."

The highest abortion rates were in the District of Columbia, New York, New Jersey, Maryland and Florida. The lowest rates were in Wyoming, Mississippi and South Dakota, states that had only one abortion clinic operating in 2014.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
38305
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
34963
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37977


How to wash a car with a baby

How to wash a car with a baby

Must Watch
No, he didn’t actually wash a car with a baby. They don’t soak up water as well a sponge does.
TheTango-DailyDose-0116201734SLIDER
Daily Dose – January 17, 2017
Daily Dose
Take a bite out of crime with today’s Daily Dose!
TheTango-DailyDose-0116201744
Daily Dose – January 17, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Today’s Daily Dose is brought to you by bacon. Wonderful...
katy_perry_throws_orlando_bloom_a_surprise_40th_birthday_party.jpg
Katy Perry throws Orlando Bloom a surprise 40th birthday party
Music
Katy Perry surprised boyfriend Orlando Bloom with a huge party to...
Screen Shot 2017-01-16 at 1.26.13 PM
Monday Sports Gifs – January 16, 2017
Galleries
Here we go again! The best of the week that was in sports!