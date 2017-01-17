T.O. bouncer among dead

Photo: The Canadian Press

Tributes poured in Monday from friends and colleagues of a longtime Toronto bouncer described as a "gentle giant" who died when a gunman opened fire in a crowded beachfront nightclub in Mexico and caused the deaths of five people.

Kirk Wilson was identified by Global Affairs as one of those killed at the crowded beachfront Blue Parrot nightclub as it throbbed with electronic music.

Mexican authorities initially said two Canadians were among the five dead, but Global Affairs Canada has since confirmed Wilson as the lone Canadian fatality. Global Affairs has also confirmed at least two other Canadians were wounded.

Authorities said at least one person died in the crush to escape and some of the 15 people wounded or injured were hurt in the stampede.

The Quintana Roo state government said Wilson was working as a BPM security supervisor at the Blue Parrot when the shooting scattered the concertgoers at the international festival being held at the Playa del Carmen resort.

Longtime friend Neil Forester said Wilson was one of several people from the Toronto area lending a hand to the festival's Canadian organizers.

"He was just a genuine, one-of-a-kind guy," said Forester, who described Wilson as having no ego and no attitude. "He was the first guy you called whenever you needed something."

Forester, a corporate event promoter in Toronto, described Wilson as a fixture on the Toronto club scene — a stocky 6-5 man with waist-length dreadlocks who freelanced in security and running the front door of various Toronto clubs.

"He had a nickname — 'Kirk with the dreads,'" Forester said. "He was just a really amazing guy that treated everyone with respect — whether it was patrons, co-workers or whoever it may be."

Forester said Wilson, 49, was married with two children and lived in the Hamilton, Ont., area.