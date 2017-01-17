37392
38032

World  

T.O. bouncer among dead

- | Story: 186205

Tributes poured in Monday from friends and colleagues of a longtime Toronto bouncer described as a "gentle giant" who died when a gunman opened fire in a crowded beachfront nightclub in Mexico and caused the deaths of five people.

Kirk Wilson was identified by Global Affairs as one of those killed at the crowded beachfront Blue Parrot nightclub as it throbbed with electronic music.

Mexican authorities initially said two Canadians were among the five dead, but Global Affairs Canada has since confirmed Wilson as the lone Canadian fatality. Global Affairs has also confirmed at least two other Canadians were wounded.

Authorities said at least one person died in the crush to escape and some of the 15 people wounded or injured were hurt in the stampede.

The Quintana Roo state government said Wilson was working as a BPM security supervisor at the Blue Parrot when the shooting scattered the concertgoers at the international festival being held at the Playa del Carmen resort.

Longtime friend Neil Forester said Wilson was one of several people from the Toronto area lending a hand to the festival's Canadian organizers.

"He was just a genuine, one-of-a-kind guy," said Forester, who described Wilson as having no ego and no attitude. "He was the first guy you called whenever you needed something."

Forester, a corporate event promoter in Toronto, described Wilson as a fixture on the Toronto club scene — a stocky 6-5 man with waist-length dreadlocks who freelanced in security and running the front door of various Toronto clubs.

"He had a nickname — 'Kirk with the dreads,'" Forester said. "He was just a really amazing guy that treated everyone with respect — whether it was patrons, co-workers or whoever it may be."

Forester said Wilson, 49, was married with two children and lived in the Hamilton, Ont., area.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
37585
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
38364
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


How to wash a car with a baby

How to wash a car with a baby

Must Watch
No, he didn’t actually wash a car with a baby. They don’t soak up water as well a sponge does.
TheTango-DailyDose-0116201734SLIDER
Daily Dose – January 17, 2017
Daily Dose
Take a bite out of crime with today’s Daily Dose!
TheTango-DailyDose-0116201744
Daily Dose – January 17, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Today’s Daily Dose is brought to you by bacon. Wonderful...
katy_perry_throws_orlando_bloom_a_surprise_40th_birthday_party.jpg
Katy Perry throws Orlando Bloom a surprise 40th birthday party
Music
Katy Perry surprised boyfriend Orlando Bloom with a huge party to...
Screen Shot 2017-01-16 at 1.26.13 PM
Monday Sports Gifs – January 16, 2017
Galleries
Here we go again! The best of the week that was in sports!

35762