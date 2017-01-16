Cargo jet slams into village

Photo: Twitter

UPDATE: 6:55 a.m.

A Turkish cargo plane crashed Monday in a residential area just outside the main airport in Kyrgyzstan, destroying half of a village and killing at least 37 people in the plane and on the ground, the Emergency Situations Ministry said.

The Boeing 747 crashed at 7:40 a.m. local time while approaching Manas airport, south of the capital, Bishkek, in this Central Asian nation.

Footage from the scene showed the plane's nose stuck inside a brick house and large chunks of debris scattered around. A dozen body bags were laid out in the yard of one home. A car parked nearby was mangled in the crash, and a refrigerator lay open.

The bodies of 15 victims, including five children, all of them Kyrgyz citizens, had been identified by Monday evening, the Kyrgyz government said on its website.

Another 15 people, including six children, were hospitalized in the disaster, according to the health ministry.

Kyrgyz Emergency Situations Minister Kubatbek Boronov said 23 out of the 43 houses in the village had been destroyed. Several dozen homes were near the fence surrounding the runway.

The plane, which had departed from Hong Kong, belonged to the Istanbul-based cargo company ACT Airlines, which said the dead included the plane's four Turkish crew members: two pilots, a freight expert and a flight technician.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear. Emergency Situations Minister Boronov told reporters that it was foggy at Manas when the plane came down but weather conditions were not critical.

One of the plane's two flight recorders was recovered at the scene, according to the Kyrgyz prime minister's office.

ORIGINAL: 6 a.m.

A cargo jet has crashed into a village in Kyrgyzstan, killing all on board as well as 28 people on the ground.

The MyCargo Airlines Boeing 747-400 freighter was flying from Hong Kong to Bishkek when it performed a low-altitude "go-around" at Manas Airport in Bishkek.

The flight was on final approach when it went around, but did not climb out to safety. It impacted terrain about 1,100 meters past the runway, crashing through houses in the nearby village, according to aviation website aeroinside.com.

All four crew on board and 28 people on the ground were killed. Eight people on the ground received injuries and were taken to hospitals.



Boeing has a technical team is on standby to assist in the investigation. Both Boeing and Turkish Airlines,which operates MyCargo, offered condolences to the families of the dead.

Kyrgyzstan's prime minister stated the Interstate Aviation Committee is investigating the crash.

The aircraft was about to land for a fuel stop on its way to Istanbul and was cleared to land by air traffic control.

Emergency services reports the aircraft destroyed 30 houses when it impacted the village, with debris spread over an area of 1,000 metres.