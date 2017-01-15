37392
37404

World  

Wrestler Jimmy Snuka dead

- | Story: 186100

PHILADELPHIA - Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka, a former professional wrestler who earlier this month was found not competent to stand trial in the 1983 death of his girlfriend, has died. He was 73.

A lawyer representing Snuka said family members told him that Snuka died Sunday afternoon at his son-in-law's home near Pompano Beach, Florida.

A Lehigh County judge on Jan. 3 dismissed the murder case against the retired WWE star in the death of Nancy Argentino, whose body was found in their Whitehall Township hotel room. Prosecutors allege she was beaten. Snuka maintained she died from a fall.

Snuka was a native of Fiji who previously lived in New Jersey. He was known on the wrestling circuit for diving from the ropes. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1996.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
38132
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
37968
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
36800


Road paving perfection

Road paving perfection

Must Watch
Everyone is watching this video of a road being paved because it is perfect.
andrew_garfield_still_has_so_much_love_for_ex_emma_stone.jpg
Andrew Garfield still has ‘so much love’ for ex Emma Stone
Showbiz
Andrew Garfield still has an "unconditional" bond with...
TheTango-ShortPeople-0113201710
Short people problems
Galleries
Shorter people have it so much harder than tall people think.
TheTango-ShortPeople-0113201700
Short people problems (2)
Galleries
If you’re a shorter person yourself, we’re sure...
Butterfly knife tricks that will make your inner Mom really nervous
Butterfly knife tricks that will make your inner Mom really nervous
Must Watch
If you want to be incredibly impressed and deeply nervous for...

36280