Resort fire caused by short

A large fire that ripped through a popular Mexican resort is being blamed on a short circuit, but a Kelowna couple said they smelled something burning a few days before the incident. 

The fire occurred on Jan. 13 in the lobby bar of the Grand Bahia Principe Tulum in Mexico. The popular resort, frequented by many Canadians, has 978 rooms, three pools, five restaurants and seven bars. 

“A fire took place on the thatched roof located over one of the resort’s lobby bars as a result of an unfortunate short-circuit,” said a spokesperson for the resort.

A Kelowna couple, who stayed at the resort from Jan. 4 to Jan. 11, said they noticed a burning smell while walking through the theatre – which is directly beside the lobby bar.

“I was watching the staff hanging all new lights, a bunch of them were up in the theatre roof, wires were hanging down,” said Mike Matwechuk. 

“When we were walking through my wife said to me ‘something smells like fire'."

Castanet spoke to resort staff who could not supply a cost estimate of the damages. 

“They are lucky the lobby didn’t go up because the lobby is right there.”

Matwechuk also said it was fortunate the fire didn't happen during one of the shows.

“That place, when the shows are on, has over 100 people in there,” he said.

Crews are currently working on repairing the lobby bar and staff said that the resort is operating normally.

No one was injured during the fire. 

35686