Sewage fights sea-level rise

As a tool against sea-level rise, the idea seems a little counterintuitive: Add water to the ground.

But the laws of physics support it: Pump millions of gallons into a sandy aquifer deep below the Earth's surface, and its porous layers will expand like a sponge. The ground above it will rise, fortifying at least some of the land against the ocean's reach.

This approach could soon be tested in Virginia's Hampton Roads region, which is more threatened than any other place on the Atlantic Coast by the combination of sinking land and rising seas. The area's local sanitation department has proposed pumping millions of gallons of purified wastewater deep into the ground.

Combating sea-level rise is a shared threat along this stretch of the coast, but it's not the primary driver of this project, said Ted Henifin, general manager of the Hampton Roads Sanitation District. The primary motivation is to more effectively respond to water quality requirements for the Chesapeake Bay.

The district currently sends treated sewage into rivers that feed the bay. But persistent pollution levels prompted the Environmental Protection Agency in 2010 to phase in new limits on the total load of nitrates and phosphorous found in the water.

The district can meet the standards of a different federal law — the Safe Drinking Water Act — by pumping wastewater, purified to the point of being drinkable, deep underground.

Putting treated sewage into the ground isn't new. Orange County, California, has done it since the 1990s, mainly to keep salt water out of its aquifers.

Virginia's coastal region needs to hold on to as much dry land as it can. The area along the bay and Atlantic Ocean is afflicted by what's known as relative sea-level rise, which measures the cumulative effect of sinking land and rising water.

The population of 1.7 million people is the country's second most vulnerable to this predicament, behind New Orleans. Neighbourhoods already endure routine flooding, as does the world's largest naval base in Norfolk. Sea levels have risen so much that utility lines that stretch from piers to docked ships sometimes must be shut off during high tides.

By some estimates, the area could lose five feet by century's end, according to The Center for Sea Level Rise at Old Dominion University in Virginia. Even a three-foot loss could permanently inundate as many as 176,000 residents, according to a 2012 report from the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission.

Increasing greenhouse gases have warmed the oceans, melting the polar ice caps and causing rising sea levels. But scientists also blame humans, at least in part, for the sinking ground.

The district still needs federal and state permits for the pilot project. And it will require approval from the Justice Department, which issued a consent decree in 2009 to address overflows from the sewer system.

But the idea has so far survived the scrutiny of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, a conservation group.

When the pilot project starts, the U.S. Geological Survey plans to monitor the ground's movements.