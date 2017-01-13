38372

World  

Spacewalking upgrade

- | Story: 185943

The International Space Station's solar power grid got three more top-of-the-line batteries Friday during the second spacewalk in a week.

Commander Shane Kimbrough and French crew member Thomas Pesquet plugged in three new lithium-ion batteries, adding to the three hooked up last week.

Just like before, the station's robotic handyman saved the spacewalkers considerable time — and risk — by removing the decade-old nickel-hydrogen batteries and positioning the new ones for wiring. The robot is named Dextre, short for dexterous, with 11-foot-long arms that were operated remotely by flight controllers in Houston.

Kimbrough and Pesquet hustled through the job. Within three hours, the men successfully wrapped up the battery work.

Pesquet, a rookie astronaut, became France's first spacewalker in 15 years. He called it "a big day."

"Better bring our A-game," Pesquet said in a tweet Thursday evening, "to be safe & efficient."

NASA describes the lithium-ion batteries as critical upgrades to the space station's solar power system. Eighteen more need to be installed over the next two to three years, for a total of 24. The next batch will arrive late this year or early next.

The batteries store electrical power generated by the massive solar wings and are used to run equipment when the 250-mile-high lab is on the nighttime side of Earth.

Both the new and old batteries are the same size: about 3 feet long and wide, and 1 1/2 feet tall, or about as big as half a refrigerator. But the new lithium-ion batteries can hold more charge and keep it longer, and so only half as many are needed — 24 instead of 48.

Nine of these old batteries will be trashed at the beginning of February, burning up in the atmosphere along with the trash-filled Japanese cargo ship that delivered them last month.

For the Jan. 6 spacewalk, Kimbrough paired up with the other American on board, Peggy Whitson, the world's oldest and most experienced spacewoman. The lab is also home for three Russians.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
38034
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36513
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
36049


Darth Vader shoveling while unicycling and playing flaming bagpipes

Darth Vader shoveling while unicycling and playing flaming bagpipes

Must Watch
Yup, that’s pretty much exactly what is happening in this video. The driveways of Hoth are no match for the dark lord.
Predicting fashion in the year 2000 from 1939
Predicting fashion in the year 2000 from 1939
Must Watch
I don’t know about you guys, but I always carry candy for...
TheTango-DailyDose-0111201710
Daily Dose – January 13, 2017
Daily Dose
All aboard today’s Daily Dose!
TheTango-DailyDose-0112201701
Daily Dose – January 13, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
This post needs more bacon.
ed_sheerans_third_album_gets_release_date.jpg
Ed Sheeran’s third album gets release date
Music
Ed Sheeran has set a release date for his hotly anticipated third...

38170