Inauguration a pricey affair

Photo: The Canadian Press Construction on the presidential reviewing stand on Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House.

The inauguration of a new president requires the recitation of a 35-word oath. That's it. Dress it up with some hoopla and glitz, though, and pretty soon you're talking real money.

Donald Trump will have it to spend.

Trump's Presidential Inaugural Committee has raised a record $90 million-plus in private donations, far more than President Barack Obama's two inaugural committees. They collected $55 million in 2009 and $43 million in 2013, and had some left over on the first go-round.

But while Trump has raised more money for his inauguration than any president in history, he's aiming to do less with it. Lead inaugural planner Tom Barrack said this week the Trump team wants to avoid a "circus-like atmosphere" in favour of a more "back to work" mindset that surrounds Trump "with the soft sensuality of the place."

Trump's committee has declined to provide details on how it's aiming to spend its hefty bankroll. Steve Kerrigan, CEO for Obama's inaugural committee in 2013 and chief of staff in 2009, said the $90 million fundraising haul looks like overkill.

"I can't imagine how they are going to spend that amount of money — and why they would even keep raising money," he said. "We planned the two largest inaugurations in the history of our country and we never spent anywhere near that."

Trump this week promised a "very, very elegant day" with "massive crowds."

Trump is holding three inaugural balls; Obama had 10 balls at his first inaugural. Trump's team also hopes to keep its parade to 90 minutes. The longest parade, with 73 bands and 59 floats, lasted more than four and half hours, at Dwight Eisenhower's first inauguration, in 1953.

And don't forget all those portable toilets. There were 1,100 along the parade route in 2013.

More than 5,000 active duty service members and 7,500 National Guard members will take part, too.