Crippling ice, heavy rain

Photo: Twitter Empty store shelves in Oklahoma.

A winter storm that brought heavy snow and rainfall to northern California is descending upon the southern Plains, packing crippling ice accumulations and heavy rain that could cause widespread power outages and flooding.

The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning for northwestern Oklahoma starting Friday morning, and a winter storm watch for much of the rest of Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri along with parts of Illinois and Texas. Forecasters said the potential for a significant ice storm is increasing and the region could see up to 1 inch of ice. Storms are also expected Saturday and Sunday.

"We could see some fairly significant ice accumulations," said Kevin Brown, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma. "Enough ice accumulations to cause a lot of problems with trees and power lines and power interruptions."

In northwestern Oklahoma, where the forecast calls for up to an inch of accumulated ice, residents Thursday were snatching up flashlights, batteries and alternative energy sources in anticipation of power disruptions.

"They're grabbing generators, and I'm sold out," said Raymond Bopp, assistant manager of the Woodward Ace Hardware store in Woodward, Oklahoma, about 140 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management was assembling generators and supplies for temporary shelters across northwestern and northern Oklahoma, said spokeswoman Keli Cain.

In Kansas, up to 1 inch of ice was expected to fall in "multiple rounds" of freezing rain between Friday and early Monday in parts of the state, including Wichita, Kansas' largest city. The weather service said the potential impact will be power outages, slick roads and accidents.

In Missouri, forecasters were calling for up to three-quarters of an inch of freezing rain over the weekend, potentially more in the southwestern part of the state.

Concern about the storm prompted Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens to activate the state Emergency Operations Center.

"Everyone should be aware that this potential weather event could disrupt travel and cause power outages across the state," Greitens said in a statement.

Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin declared a disaster emergency for all 77 counties in the state in advance of the storm and issued an executive order suspending size and weight regulations for oversized vehicles to expedite relief efforts. The declaration states that Oklahoma's Emergency Operations Plan has been activated and the resources of all state departments and agencies will be available to meet the winter weather emergency.

In California, the storm brought heavy snowfall in higher elevations and led thousands of people to evacuate as rivers surged. Brown said the Pacific Ocean moisture that helped feed the storm has shifted south, creating the potential for ice and heavy rainfall in southern Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas.