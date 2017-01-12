Rum-guzzling bridesmaid

Photo: NBC2 News

A maid of honour did everything she wasn’t supposed to.

The Florida wedding was beautiful to start, but turned ugly.

The woman is facing several charges, reports Florida's NBC-2 News.

“She was a mess," guest Robert Templeton said to NBC-2. "She drank almost a whole entire bottle of Fireball."

David and Jennifer Butler thought everything was running smoothly on their big day. The bride and groom had their cake and first dance, but maid of honour Amanda Willis was just getting going.

"She just went up to the best man and grabbed his keys out of his pocket and jumped in his car," said Templeton.

Willis almost hit the best man, the groom’s brother, as she was backing out.

After driving, she went back inside, grabbed a bottle of rum and “guzzled it,” according to the bride.

Police arrived at the wedding, but Willis claimed to have an asthma attack. She was taken to a local hospital, where she exposed herself to deputies, assaulted two medics and kicked over her bed pan.

The bride said the two are no longer friends.