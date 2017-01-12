37392

World  

'Rigged' against Israel

Israel's prime minister on Thursday condemned an upcoming conference in Paris aimed at reviving peace talks with the Palestinians.

"It's a rigged conference, rigged by the Palestinians with French auspices to adopt additional anti-Israel stances," Benjamin Netanyahu said during a meeting with Norway's foreign minister. "This pushes peace backwards. It's not going to obligate us. It's a relic of the past."

French President Francois Hollande said Sunday's peace conference in Paris aims at ensuring the support of the international community for the two-state solution as a reference for future direct negotiations.

"Peace will be achieved by Israelis and Palestinians, and nobody else. Only bilateral negotiations can succeed", Hollande said in a speech to diplomats, adding that the abandonment of the two-state solution would undermine Israel's security.

He said the Jan. 15 conference will push for concrete solutions to help develop energy, transportation and city infrastructure to benefit Israelis and Palestinians. French authorities are expecting 72 countries to attend the conference— but not Israel or the Palestinians.

The Palestinians, who in recent years have campaigned for the international community to assume a greater role in resolving the conflict, have welcomed the French initiative.

Netanyahu insists the conflict can only be resolved in direct peace talks and has repeatedly called on Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to resume them. Abbas refuses unless Israel ends settlement construction first.

The U.S. mediated the last round of talks, which collapsed in 2014.

