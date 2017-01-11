Obama not going quietly

Photo: The Canadian Press

Barack Obama is not leaving his presidency quietly.

Besides his farewell address to the nation Tuesday night, Obama has been on a media blitz during his final weeks in office. The biggest broadcast networks have all been granted interviews, culminating in a full-circle talk Sunday on CBS' "60 Minutes." The History network airs a two-hour interview special on Sunday and next week CNN shows its own two-hour film, "The End: Inside the Last Days of the Obama White House."

Obama also gave lengthy interviews to historian Doris Kearns Goodwin for a Vanity Fair feature and to Jann Wenner for his 10th Rolling Stone magazine cover. First Lady Michelle Obama gave Oprah Winfrey an exit interview and she'll appear on NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Wednesday.

"I don't remember (an exit) that has been as orchestrated and fulsome as this one," said David Gergen, co-director of the Center for Public Leadership at Harvard University's Kennedy School and an aide to four presidents.

Gergen also can't recall a president-elect who so forcefully promised to undo the achievements of his predecessor, so he understands Obama's motivation to get his message across.

Obama was the 10th president to deliver a formal farewell address, and his speech in Chicago was the first one before a public audience, said Gleaves Whitney, director of Grand Valley State University's Center for Presidential Studies.

"President Obama has taken the legacy theme to a new level," Whitney said on Wednesday. "The election of Donald Trump is the biggest rebuttal and rebuke that anyone can imagine. No one saw it coming. I think he and many people in his party are stunned by the rebuke.

"He wants to squeeze every opportunity with the bully pulpit to make his case that, you know, the last eight years were not that bad," he said.