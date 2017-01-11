37392

World  

Thousands urged to flee

- | Story: 185717

Authorities urged thousands of people in Northern California to evacuate homes as rivers swollen by four days of heavy rain threatened to crest above flood level, even as another day of showers was forecast for Wednesday.

About 2,000 people in Wilton, a rural California community near Sacramento, were asked to leave their homes Tuesday evening, as emergency crews and officials worked to try to bolster a Cosumnes River levee in Sacramento County. The river was projected to overflow its banks Wednesday morning.

Sacramento County emergency services official Mary Jo Flynn said water was expected to start spill over the levee, flooding low-lying roads and buildings with up to 1 foot of water.

Some 3,000 Sonoma County residents were under an evacuation advisory as the Russian River rose again under pounding rain. Officials red-tagged seven homes, ordering residents out, when a rain-soaked embankment came crashing down.

North of San Francisco, people were evacuated Tuesday evening from businesses and homes in downtown San Anselmo after a rain-swollen creek broke its banks. The Corte Madera Creek was flowing 1 foot over flood stage, the Marin County Sheriff's Office said.

Tuesday's storm was the latest of back-to-back systems — buffered by a brief respite Monday — that have brought the heaviest rain in a decade to parts of Northern California and Nevada. More showers were forecast for Wednesday morning.

The storms are part of an "atmospheric river" weather phenomenon that draws precipitation from the Pacific Ocean as far west as Hawaii. 

A blizzard warning was in effect for parts of the Sierra Nevada, the first issued in the past nine years, said Scott McGuire, a forecaster for the National Weather Service based in Reno, Nevada.

"This is definitely a dangerous, life-threatening situation going on up there," he said. "People should not attempt to travel at all."

Forecasters warned of up to 10 feet of snow in the highest mountains, with up to 7 feet of snow around the resorts of Lake Tahoe, high risk of avalanches, and wind gusts to 60 mph. The Sierra ridge had gusts of more than 100 mph.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
37780
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Jumping from the subway platform goes terribly wrong

Jumping from the subway platform goes terribly wrong

Must Watch
It’s cool to be that person. The one that can jump across the subway tracks like it’s nothing. It’s far less...
thetango-dailydose-0612201287
Daily Dose – January 11, 2017
Daily Dose
Take a bite out of today’s Daily Dose!
thetango-dailydose-1113201600
Daily Dose – January 11, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
We’re all out of hugs, but plenty of Daily Dose remains!
ed_sheeran_im_not_worried_if_people_dont_think_im_credible.jpg
Ed Sheeran: ‘I’m not worried if people don’t think I’m credible’
Music
Ed Sheeran doesn’t care whether people think he’s a...
thetango-expectations-0110201764
Expectations vs. Reality
Galleries
We all have some expectations on how we want our world to be.

35686