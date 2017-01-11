37392
37973

World  

Mayor a hero in fire

- | Story: 185714

The mayor of a New Jersey borough put his old skills to the test when he happened upon a burning home and saved a woman's life by getting her out safely.

Paulsboro Mayor Gary Stevenson says he doesn't consider himself a hero after rescuing the woman, a shift worker who was sleeping when the blaze broke out at her home on Tuesday morning.

Stevenson has been a member of the Gloucester County borough's fire department since 1984 and also served as its chief for 12 years before becoming mayor.

The Democrat noticed the fire after leaving a funeral that was a block away from the smouldering home.

Fire officials say the blaze was electrical. It originated in the attic of the two-story house, which suffered extensive damage.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
38163
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
37593
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37968


Jumping from the subway platform goes terribly wrong

Jumping from the subway platform goes terribly wrong

Must Watch
It’s cool to be that person. The one that can jump across the subway tracks like it’s nothing. It’s far less...
thetango-dailydose-0612201287
Daily Dose – January 11, 2017
Daily Dose
Take a bite out of today’s Daily Dose!
thetango-dailydose-1113201600
Daily Dose – January 11, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
We’re all out of hugs, but plenty of Daily Dose remains!
ed_sheeran_im_not_worried_if_people_dont_think_im_credible.jpg
Ed Sheeran: ‘I’m not worried if people don’t think I’m credible’
Music
Ed Sheeran doesn’t care whether people think he’s a...
thetango-expectations-0110201764
Expectations vs. Reality
Galleries
We all have some expectations on how we want our world to be.

38100