Ortega back for 3rd term

Photo: Twitter

Daniel Ortega was sworn in for another term as Nicaragua's president Tuesday while his wife, Rosario Murillo, became the new vice-president, giving a married couple the reins of power for the first time in the Central American country's history.

Ortega, a 71-year-old former Sandinista guerrilla fighter, took the oath in Managua with the presidents of Venezuela, Bolivia and Taiwan in attendance.

He let his wife speak first.

"I want to say to Nicaraguan women, here we are, we are going forward together and we have the future ahead of us winning the spaces that we deserve," Murillo said.

Ortega and Murillo were elected in November with 72.5 per cent of the vote, but with a high rate of abstentions. Their party won 71 of the 92 seats in parliament.