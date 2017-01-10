38252

'Intimate shave' with the law

German media say a train conductor called police after spotting a naked man with a knife in one of the train's restrooms, where officers found something hairy going on.

Public broadcaster ZDF reported Tuesday that the 22-year-old man was engaged in an "intimate shave" when police intervened at Duesseldorf's main train station.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the report to German news agency dpa, saying the man had been "quite annoyed" by the interruption and only dressed himself reluctantly.

While shaving in train restrooms isn't illegal, the man failed to produce a valid ticket and was therefore removed.

Dpa quoted police saying the man told officers he elected to groom himself on the train because he wasn't welcome at home.

