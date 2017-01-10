38252
Hostage situation unfolds

Police are responding to reports of a hostage standoff near the University of Alabama campus.

Campus officials sent an alert on twitter Tuesday saying police from the university and city received a report of a robbery and hostage situation at an Alabama Credit Union branch.

The bank is located across the street from the UA law school.

Officers have closed the area, and video and photos from area media show police in military-style vehicles and tactical gear. A police helicopter is overhead.

