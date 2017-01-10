Arrest in Hollyweed sign

Photo: The Canadian Press

Los Angeles police have made a "HOLLYWeeD" bust.

Zachary Cole Fernandez, 30, was arrested Monday, just over a week after a prankster used white tarps to make the "HOLLYWOOD" sign read "HOLLYWeeD," the LAPD said in a statement.

Fernandez turned himself in with his attorney and was booked on suspicion of misdemeanour trespassing, police said.

The prankster was dressed in black and was recorded by security cameras in the area changing the sign early New Year's Day.

Fernandez, an artist, had already claimed credit for the stunt in a Vice magazine interview, but police had not previously confirmed his involvement.

Fernandez told the Vice he had heard someone pulled the same prank in the 1970s, and he sought to repeat it to "bring positivity into the world."

Fernandez will be released on his own recognizance and must return to court Feb. 15, police said.