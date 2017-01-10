37392
38338

World  

More gas protests erupt

- | Story: 185594

Thousands of Mexicans marched in the capital Monday to complain about a gasoline price increase, demonstrating a day after police in Sonora state fought a pitched, three-hour battle to free a border rail crossing blocked by protesters.

Demonstrators have been protesting across Mexico against a 20 per cent hike in gasoline prices that took effect on New Year's Day, and the anger has occasionally erupted into violence, including several days of looting last week.

The Sonora state government said late Sunday that two police officers were injured and two protesters were arrested in the confrontation at the border rail crossing in Nogales.

Authorities said officers who tried to break up the blockade were attacked with rocks for about three hours and responded by "firing rubber bullets into the air."

Video aired by local media showed officers firing shotguns — commonly used to launch bean bags or rubber projectiles — at rock-tossing demonstrators.

The government said 11 trainloads with about 1,000 cars of merchandise headed for the United States were backed up by the protest. It said the blockade had threatened to temporarily shut down Ford Motor Co.'s stamping and assembly plant in Hermosillo.

On Monday, President Enrique Pena Nieto brought together labour and business leaders to talk about softening the gas price hike's blow to Mexican families. He said business leaders were committed to not allowing indiscriminate price increases passed off as due to gas prices.

Within hours of the meeting, several thousand people marched along Mexico City main boulevard calling for Pena Nieto's resignation and burning him and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in effigy.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36866
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37977


Horse goes wild over a squeaky toy

Horse goes wild over a squeaky toy

Must Watch
Ah yes, the most majestic animal…
thetango-dailydose-0109201734
Daily Dose – January 10, 2017
Daily Dose
Fortunately horses are permitted to check out today’s Daily...
thetango-dailydose-0109201724
Daily Dose – January 10, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Whether it’s planes or beer, come take a flight with us!
kim_kardashian_robbery_investigation_sees_15_people_arrested_-_report.jpg
Kim Kardashian robbery investigation sees 15 people arrested – report
Showbiz
Police have reportedly arrested 15 people in connection with the...
screen-shot-2017-01-09-at-12-56-04-pm
Monday Sports Gifs – January 9, 2017
Galleries
The best highlights from the past week (or so) in the sports...

38020