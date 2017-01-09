Divided on Obama legacy

Photo: The Canadian Press

More than half of Americans view President Barack Obama favourably as he leaves office, a new poll shows, but Americans remain deeply divided over his legacy. Fewer than half of Americans say they're better off eight years after his election or that Obama brought the country together.

An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll conducted after the 2016 election illuminates one of the key contradictions of Obama's presidency. By and large, Americans like him. Yet Obama has been unable to translate that approval to many of his policies, or to parlay his popularity into fulfilment of his goals.

Fifty-seven per cent of Americans said they view Obama favourably, while 37 per cent said they have an unfavourable view. Just over half said Obama's presidency has been great or good.

Those figures contrast sharply with how Americans viewed Obama just a few years ago. In December 2014, the month after Democrats lost control of the Senate, just 41 per cent said they viewed Obama favourably in an AP-GfK poll.

Did Obama keep his promises? He did not, in the minds of 2 of 3 Americans. Forty-four per cent say he tried to make good but failed, more than the 22 per cent who say he didn't keep promises at all or the 32 per cent who said he did keep them.

Those figures reflect the frustrations felt even among many longtime Obama supporters about the lack of progress on major priorities such as overhauling the nation's immigration laws, enacting gun control measures and shuttering the prison in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

"He acted very presidential, but he just couldn't get things done," said Dale Plath, a retired sales manager from Mason City, Iowa. He said he voted for Obama the first time, voted against him the second, and this year, Plath said: "I voted for change, frankly" — in the form of Donald Trump.

"Yes, I understand the Republicans were against Obama," Plath said. "But there have been other presidents in the same situation, and they were able to pull through."

Still, Obama will exit the White House in far better shape than his predecessor, President George W. Bush, who was viewed favourably by just 40 per cent of Americans in polling conducted by Gallup as his presidency closed in January 2008. Bush's father, President George H.W. Bush, fared better, with 62 per cent viewing him favourably at the end of him time in office, despite his failure to win a second term.

Obama is roughly on par with President Bill Clinton, who was also viewed favourably by 57 per cent of Americans at the end of his eight years in the White House.

The sharp divisions in American society exposed by the 2016 elections are striking given the high hopes for national unity that took hold after Obama's historic 2008 election. Eight years later, just 27 per cent see the U.S. as more united as a result of his presidency. Far more — 44 per cent — say it's more divided.

Nearly 9 in 10 Democrats and people who lean Democratic view him favourably, while 3 in 4 Republicans and GOP-leaning Americans have a negative view. Independents are roughly divided.