38252

World  

Threats over missile test

- | Story: 185486

North Korea says it reserves the right to test an intercontinental ballistic missile whenever it sees fit, in the latest rhetorical volley with Washington over Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program.

The North's Korean Central News Agency on Monday quoted a Foreign Ministry spokesman as saying, "The ICBM will be launched anytime and anywhere determined by the supreme headquarters" of the country.

Kim Jong Un announced in his New Year's address that the country had reached the "final stages" of ICBM development. The North has not explicitly said it will conduct an ICBM test in the immediate future.

On Sunday, on "Meet the Press," U.S. Defence Secretary Ash Carter said the U.S. military would shoot down any North Korean missiles appearing to be headed toward territory of the U.S. or its allies.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
37968
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Cricket fielding gone wrong

Cricket fielding gone wrong

Must Watch
“Oh Full impact just where you don’t want it.” Lets show it in slow motion 5 more times from different angles.
casey_affleck_pulls_out_of_directing_comeback_-_report.jpg
Casey Affleck pulls out of directing comeback – report
Showbiz
Actor and filmmaker Casey Affleck will reportedly no longer be...
thetango-truefacts-0106201700
Painfully true facts about everyday life
Galleries
Sometimes the truth can be harsh.
thetango-truefacts-0106201706
Painfully true facts about everyday life (2)
Galleries
BRB, going for ice cream and then I’ll get on that task of...
Control room audio during Mariah Carey’s NYE performance
Control room audio during Mariah Carey’s NYE performance
Must Watch
You’ve gotta love seeing the people that can’t tell...

37351