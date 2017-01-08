Suicide bomber hits security

37392

Egyptian officials say a suicide car bomber has rammed his vehicle into a security checkpoint outside a police building in northern Sinai, killing and wounding several people.

The police and security officials say the attacker used a garbage truck packed with explosives in Monday's bombing in the city of el-Arish in the Sinai Peninsula.

They say the blast destroyed three floors of the building. At least two bodies have been retrieved from the rubble and 10 wounded have been taken to hospital. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they aren't authorized to talk to reporters.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

An Islamic State affiliate in Egypt has carried out scores of attacks against security forces in the volatile northern Sinai and elsewhere in the country.

