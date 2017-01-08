'La La Land' wins big

Photo: The Canadian Press

UPDATE: 8 p.m.

"La La Land" has won the Golden Globe Award for best film comedy or musical.

The musical about a jazz musician and an actress who fall in love as they struggle to establish their careers in Los Angeles won in all seven categories for which it was nominated. That included awards for stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone and director Damien Chazelle

The Globes splits its top honours for films into two categories, with the winner for best film drama to be announced later Sunday.

ORIGINAL: 6:53 p.m.

"La La Land" came into the Golden Globes as the big favourite, and it started out four-for-four.

At the 74th annual Golden Globes on Sunday in Beverly Hills, California, "La La Land" was steamrolling through a Jimmy Fallon-hosted ceremony that mixed the expected Hollywood celebration with often-voiced concern over president-elect Donald Trump.

Damien Chazelle's Los Angeles musical, which had a leading seven nominations, won best actor for Ryan Gosling, best screenplay for Chazelle's script, best score (Justin Hurwitz) and best song for "City of Stars."

"This isn't the first time I've been mistaken for Ryan Reynolds," Gosling joked, looking at his fellow nominee, the "Deadpool" star. In one of the evening's more emotional acceptance speeches, Gosling dedicated his award to his late brother-in-law, Juan Carlos Mendes.

"While I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I've ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer," said Gosling, referring to his partner, Eva Mendes.

The Golden Globes got off to a rocky start, with a broken teleprompter initially froze Fallon. "Cut to Justin Timberlake, please," implored a desperately improvising Fallon. It was the second fiasco for Globes producer Dick Clark Productions, which presented the infamous Mariah Carey flub on New Year's Eve.

The "Tonight Show" host started the show with a cold open ode to "La La Land" in a lavish sketch more typical of the Academy Awards than the Globes. Fallon did a version of the film's opening dance scene, with starry cameos from Timberlake, previous Globes host Tina Fey, Amy Adams and the white Ford Bronco of "The People v. O.J. Simpson."

In a more truncated monologue, Fallon's sharpest barbs weren't directed at the stars in the room (as was the style of frequent host Ricky Gervais) but president-elect Trump. He compared Trump to the belligerent teenage king Joffrey of "Games of Thrones." Fallon's first line (at least once the teleprompter was up) was introducing the Globes as "one of the few places left where America still honours the popular vote."

That, though, isn't quite true. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a collection of 85 members, has its own methods of selecting winners. Best supporting actress winner Viola Davis, the co-star of Denzel Washington's August Wilson adaptation "Fences," alluded to the group's reputation for being wined and dined.

"I took all the pictures, went to luncheon," said Davis, to knowing chuckles through the ballroom, as she clutched her award. "But it's right on time."