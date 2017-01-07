38252

World  

US official shot in Mexico

Mexican prosecutors said Saturday they are searching for a gunman who opened fire on an official of the U.S. consulate in the western city of Guadalajara.

The Attorney General's Office said Saturday the official was wounded in the attack Friday in Guadalajara.

Surveillance video of the attack shows the gunman following the official in a parking garage. The official, whose name was not released, was dressed in shorts.

The shooting appeared to be a direct attempt to kill the consular employee.

The attacker doesn't appear to try to approach the official while he is walking, but instead waits for him to exit the parking garage in his vehicle and fires a round into the car's windshield.

The consulate said on its Facebook page that the FBI is offering a $20,000 reward for information on the attacker.

37378