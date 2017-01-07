38252

World  

Obama farewell hot ticket

- | Story: 185396

Thousands of people have lined up in frigid temperatures hoping for tickets to President Barack Obama's farewell speech in his hometown of Chicago.

Tickets are being handed out Saturday morning at McCormick Place, a convention centre along Lake Michigan.

Obama plans to speak to supporters there on Tuesday night, carrying on a tradition set in 1796 when George Washington addressed the American people for the last time as president.

Obama has described the event as "a chance to say thank you for this amazing journey."

Tickets are free but had to be picked up in-person. People are lined up around the building in single-digit temperatures.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
36105
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Honda unveils ingenious self-balancing motorcycle

Honda unveils ingenious self-balancing motorcycle

Must Watch
If you’ve found that the hardest part of riding a motorcycle is keeping the thing upright when you stop, Honda has got you...
ryan_seacrest_mariah_careys_televised_concert_drama_was_unfortunate.jpg
Ryan Seacrest: ‘Mariah Carey’s televised concert drama was unfortunate’
Music
TV and radio personality Ryan Seacrest has broken his silence...
screen-shot-2017-01-05-at-4-09-10-pm
Unsecured vehicle rolls off ferry into ocean in Australia
Must Watch
You’ve gotta love the captain or whoever is on the intercom...
thetango-dailydose-1221201649
Daily Dose – January 7, 2016
Daily Dose
Take a dive into today’s Daily Dose!
thetango-dailydose-0103201738
Daily Dose – January 7, 2016 (2)
Daily Dose
Warm up to this gallery

38211