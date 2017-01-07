Murder-suicide takes family

37392
Five people, including three children, found dead in a burned home in western Oregon appear to have been part of a murder-suicide, authorities said Friday.

Investigators picking through the burned home near rural Hubbard found the remains of a man, woman and the children.

Autopsies show the children were shot to death; the woman died of blunt-force trauma to the head; and the man died from a gunshot wound to the head, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office did not identify the bodies, but records show the residence belonged to Erin Kroeker, 39, and Keith Kroeker, 42, and that they had three children.

Authorities said they do not believe there is any immediate danger to the public.

Firefighters called to the property early Tuesday near Interstate 5 between Portland and Salem found the home, a shop and a detached garage ablaze. Each structure was apparently ignited separately.

The sheriff's office said it won't comment on evidence or give more details as the investigation continues.

