37392
37302

World  

B.C orca dies at SeaWorld

- | Story: 185371

Tilikum, a B.C orca who killed a trainer at an aquarium near Victoria before being linked to the deaths of two more people at a Florida facility, has died in captivity at SeaWorld Orlando.

The whale estimated to be 36 was profiled in the 2013 documentary "Blackfish" and helped sway the public against keeping killer whales in captivity.

SeaWorld officials did not give a cause of death but said in a statement Friday that Tilikum had faced serious health issues including a persistent and complicated bacterial lung infection.

The statement said a necropsy will be performed on the orca, noted for his size at 6.7 metres and nearly 5,500 kilograms.

SeaWorld president Joel Manby said Tilikum was cared for by a team of people at the facility in Orlando.

"Tilikum had, and will continue to have, a special place in the hearts of the SeaWorld family, as well as the millions of people all over the world that he inspired," he said in a statement.

Peter Hamilton of Vancouver-based Lifeforce, which has fought against whales in captivity for decades, said male orcas live up to 60 years in the wild.

He said Tilikum suffered deep psychological stress after being captured in Iceland in 1983 at about age two, when he was brought to Sealand of the Pacific in Oak Bay, B.C.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
38132
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
38232
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38083


screen-shot-2017-01-05-at-2-18-22-pm

TGIF Gifs – January 6, 2016

Galleries
Back for 2017, it’s the best gifs of the week! The birth of a supervillain In Australia, even the sky wants to kill you Guy...
screen-shot-2017-01-05-at-2-46-40-pm
TGIF Gifs – January 6, 2016 (2)
Galleries
Did we mention we like dogs? untitled untitled And……
You can see the frustration of the mascot…
You can see the frustration of the mascot…
Must Watch
People falling down is truly the purest form of humor.
nicole_kidman_and_keith_urban_tell_kids_its_kissy_kissy_time_to_get_privacy.jpg
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban tell kids it’s ‘kissy kissy time’ to get privacy
Showbiz
Nicole Kidman is surprisingly upfront with her children when it...
Guy flying his drone up a mountain, gets amazing footage
Guy flying his drone up a mountain, gets amazing footage
Must Watch
This isn’t one of those cheap drones you walk out of Best...