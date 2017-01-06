B.C orca dies at SeaWorld

Photo: The Canadian Press

Tilikum, a B.C orca who killed a trainer at an aquarium near Victoria before being linked to the deaths of two more people at a Florida facility, has died in captivity at SeaWorld Orlando.

The whale estimated to be 36 was profiled in the 2013 documentary "Blackfish" and helped sway the public against keeping killer whales in captivity.

SeaWorld officials did not give a cause of death but said in a statement Friday that Tilikum had faced serious health issues including a persistent and complicated bacterial lung infection.

The statement said a necropsy will be performed on the orca, noted for his size at 6.7 metres and nearly 5,500 kilograms.

SeaWorld president Joel Manby said Tilikum was cared for by a team of people at the facility in Orlando.

"Tilikum had, and will continue to have, a special place in the hearts of the SeaWorld family, as well as the millions of people all over the world that he inspired," he said in a statement.

Peter Hamilton of Vancouver-based Lifeforce, which has fought against whales in captivity for decades, said male orcas live up to 60 years in the wild.

He said Tilikum suffered deep psychological stress after being captured in Iceland in 1983 at about age two, when he was brought to Sealand of the Pacific in Oak Bay, B.C.