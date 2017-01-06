37392

Killer didn't fly from Canada

An arriving airline passenger with a gun in his luggage opened fire in the baggage claim area at the Fort Lauderdale airport Friday, killing five people and wounding eight before throwing his weapon down and lying spread-eagle on the ground, authorities and witnesses said.

A Florida official said earlier Friday that the shooter had arrived aboard a Canadian flight, but Canadian officials said that was not the case.

Canadian Embassy spokeswoman Christine Constantin said in an email to The Associated Press that the suspect did not travel from Canada and was not on an Air Canada flight. She said the suspect has no connection to Canada.

The shooting happened at the airport's terminal 2, where Air Canada and Delta operate flights.

"We understand from officials he was on a flight originating in Anchorage, transiting through Minneapolis and landing in Ft. Lauderdale," Constantin's email says.

Global Affairs Canada also said the flight on which Fort Lauderdale airport suspect arrived did not originate in Canada nor was a Canadian carrier involved. Air Canada said it has no record of any passenger with the name of suspect nor of any checked guns on any of its flights to the city.

The gunman — identified by authorities as 26-year-old Esteban Santiago, of Anchorage, Alaska, an Army National Guard veteran who served in Iraq — was immediately taken into custody. His brother said he had been receiving psychological treatment recently.

