38252

World  

Airport gunman opens fire

- | Story: 185330

A gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area at the Fort Lauderdale airport Friday, killing five people and wounding eight before being taken into custody in an attack sent panicked passengers running out of the terminal and onto the tarmac, authorities said.

Authorities gave no details on a possible motive for the shooting inside Terminal 2, which serves Delta Air Lines and Air Canada.

"People started kind of screaming and trying to get out of any door they could or hide under the chairs," a witness, Mark Lea, told MSNBC. "He just kind of continued coming in, just randomly shooting at people, no rhyme or reason to it."

Lea said the gunman said nothing as he "went up and down the carousels of the baggage claim, shooting through luggage to get at people that were hiding." The killer had a handgun and went through about three magazines of ammunition, Lea said.

Then the attacker threw down his weapon and lay spread-eagle on the ground until he was taken into custody, Lea said.

Sen. Bill Nelson of Florida identified the gunman as Esteban Santiago and said that he was carrying a military ID, but that it was unclear whether it was his.

"We don't know a motive at this point," Nelson said. "This could well be someone who is mentally deranged, or in fact it could be someone who had a much more sinister motive that we have to worry about every day, and that is terrorism. We can't conclude that."

President Barack Obama was briefed by his Homeland Security adviser, the White House.

The airport suspended operations as law enforcement authorities rushed to the scene and emergency medical workers treated at least one bleeding victim on the tarmac.

People spilled onto the tarmac, some carrying luggage, and some ran from both Terminals 1 and 2, hiding behind cars or anything else they could find to shield themselves.

Video posted on Instagram appeared to show several people wounded in the baggage claim area of the terminal. One person appeared to be lying in a pool of blood with a head wound.

Paramedics could also be seen treating a bleeding victim outside the airport. Hundreds of people stood on the tarmac as an ambulance drove by.

Flights already in the air and headed for the airport were delayed or diverted, and those that had yet to take off for Fort Lauderdale were held on the ground.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Guy flying his drone up a mountain, gets amazing footage

Guy flying his drone up a mountain, gets amazing footage

Must Watch
This isn’t one of those cheap drones you walk out of Best Buy with…
thetango-fridayfails-0103201717
Friday Fails – January 6, 2017
Galleries
Waste, damage, negligence and more await!
thetango-fridayfails-1214201632
Friday Fails – January 6, 2017 (2)
Galleries
This gallery is brought to you by the letter O. As in...
azealia_banks_mysteriously_disappears_from_facebook.jpg
Azealia Banks mysteriously disappears from Facebook
Music
Azealia Banks' personal Facebook page has vanished from the...
67 year old Ric Flair deadlifts 400lbs
67 year old Ric Flair deadlifts 400lbs
Must Watch
No Rick not “whoa” it’s...

35762