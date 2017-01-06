38252
36358

World  

Blizzards grip Europe

- | Story: 185300

Blizzards swept parts of eastern Europe on Friday, causing at least five deaths, closing roads and resulting in traffic accidents, travel delays and medical evacuations.

In Poland, the cold snap caused five deaths in 24 hours. Three people died from hypothermia while two people died from carbon monoxide poisoning caused by malfunctioning heaters they used when the cold weather set in, the government Security Center said Friday.

In Romania, one of the worst affected areas, authorities said main highways in the south and east were made impassable due to the heavy snow. More than 40 trains were not running due to snow on the track.

Senior emergency situations official Raed Arafat said authorities evacuated 622 people who needed dialysis and 126 pregnant women.

Serbia's state television reported that 17 people, including six children, were injured in a pileup caused by the wintry weather on the outskirts of the southern city of Nis.

Heavy snow and strong winds disrupted traffic in southern Serbia and snow piled up to two-meters (6.6 feet) high, closing several roads. Local official Dragan Dimitrijevic said emergency crews were "helpless against the wind."

"New piles form almost immediately after we clear up," he said.

Turkey's national carrier, Turkish Airlines, cancelled 192 domestic and international flights that were scheduled for Saturday after heavy snow, icy conditions and strong winds were forecast for Istanbul.

Bulgarian authorities said some 650 villages across the country were without electricity due to high winds and heavy snow, while the national road service said that snow plows were unable to operate due to the conditions.

Temperatures are forecast to drop to -20 C at the weekend, and Bulgarian authorities issued a severe weather warning for 20 out of the country's 28 regions, telling people to stay indoors.

In Poland, where temperatures dropped to -25 C early Friday in the southern mountainous region, winds whipped up to 90 km/h, and more than 2,000 households were without heating in the southern Rybnik area, after a major pipeline malfunctioned in the frigid weather.

Elsewhere, temperatures in Germany plunged as low as -25 C overnight, after storm "Axel" sucked in icy air from the Arctic.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


thetango-dailydose-0105201700

Daily Dose – January 6, 2017

Daily Dose
You have the right to view this gallery
thetango-dailydose-0105201708
Daily Dose – January 6, 2017
Daily Dose
The lesson learned is to take more chances
jamie_foxx_dont_mess_with_my_girls_or_youll_have_me_to_deal_with.jpg
Jamie Foxx: ‘Don’t mess with my girls or you’ll have me to deal with’
Showbiz
Jamie Foxx would “tear somebody’s head off” if...
thetango-tipjars-0105201786
Creative tip jars that deserve to make all the money
Galleries
Admit it, you would throw some money into these tip jars.
thetango-tipjars-0105201776
Creative tip jars that deserve to make all the money (2)
Galleries
The Tango needs to set up a retail location strictly for the sake...

37524