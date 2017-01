Charges in 'sick' beating

Photo: The Canadian Press

Four black people beat and taunted a mentally disabled white man in a video broadcast live on Facebook, threatening him with a knife, cutting off his clothing and forcing him to drink from a toilet.

The assault went on for up to two days, until Chicago police found the victim "in distress" walking along a street, authorities said.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said charges were expected to be filed later Thursday against the suspects, who are in custody. They can be heard on the video using profanities against white people and President-elect Donald Trump.

Authorities were reviewing whether the attack could be considered a hate crime, but initially they did not believe that the man was singled out because he was white.

Guglielmi acknowledged that the suspects made "terrible racist statements" during the assault, but he said the investigation showed that the victim was targeted because he has "special needs," not because of his race.

It's also possible that the suspects were trying to extort something from the victim's family, he said.

The victim was a classmate of one of the attackers and initially went with that person voluntarily, police said.

"He's traumatized by the incident, and it's very tough to communicate with him at this point," police Cmdr. Kevin Duffin said.

Excerpts of the video posted by Chicago media outlets show the victim with his mouth taped shut slumped in a corner as at least two assailants cut off his sweatshirt and others taunt him off camera. The video shows a wound on the top of the man's head, and one person pushes the man's head with his or her foot. A red band also appears to be around the victim's hands.

Off-camera, people can be heard using profanities about "white people" and Trump. At least one woman is shown in the video.

During much of the video, the victim does not appear to make any attempt to defend himself or to escape his attackers.

He is a suburban Chicago resident described by Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson as having "mental health challenges."

Johnson described the video as "sickening."

"It makes you wonder what would make individuals treat somebody like that," he said Wednesday at a news conference.