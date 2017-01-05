Closing in on gunman

37392
Turkish police are closing in on the gunman who killed 39 people at an Istanbul nightclub, a senior government official said Thursday, insisting the suspect's possible whereabouts and contacts have been established.

Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Veysi Kaynak told A Haber news channel in an interview that the gunman who attacked Istanbul's upscale Reina nightclub was probably from China's Muslim Uighur minority and a "specially trained member of a (terror) cell."

"The security forces have determined his identify, his possible whereabouts have been determined... His contacts have also been determined," Kaynak told A Haber. "We can say that the circle is closing in on him."

Kaynak said authorities think the man, whose name hasn't been revealed, is still inside Turkey, although they haven't completely ruled out the possibility that he may have escaped after the New Year's attack.

"Because we have taken utmost measures at our airports — even though we don't rule it out completely — we believe that we will get results from operations inside Turkey," he said.

His comments came hours after police conducted more raids in their hunt for the gunman and detailed several people at a housing complex on Istanbul's outskirts, the state-run news agency reported.

Anadolu Agency said gendarmerie police and special operations teams detained an undisclosed number of Uighurs during the raids. The Anadolu report said they were suspected of "aiding and abetting" the gunman.

At least 39 other people — including 11 women — already were in custody over suspected links to the attack.

