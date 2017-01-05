37392
37302

World  

Single tuna sells for $632K

- | Story: 185187

A Japanese sushi chain boss bid a winning 74.2 million yen ($632,000) Thursday for a 212 kilogram (466 pound) bluefin tuna at the Tsukiji market auction in Tokyo.

The winning bid Thursday for the prized but imperiled species was the second highest ever after a record 155.4 million yen bid in 2013 at the annual New Year auction. This year's price was $2,981 per kilogram, compared with about $7,930 per kilogram for the 2013 record-setting auction price.

Kiyomura Corp. owner Kiyoshi Kimura posed, beaming, after the predawn New Year auction with the gleaming, man-sized fish, which was caught off the coast of northern Japan's Aomori prefecture. His company, which runs the Sushi Zanmai chain, often wins the annual auction.

A report by the International Scientific Committee for Tuna and Tuna-like Species in the North Pacific Ocean last year put the population of bluefin tuna at 2.6 per cent of its "unfished" size, down from an earlier assessment of 4.2 per cent.

The Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission tightened international limits in 2015 as the species remained under threat, halving the catch of bluefin tuna under 30 kilograms from the average caught between 2002 and 2004.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
37167
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
38232
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
36105


thetango-dailydose-0103201757

Daily Dose – January 5, 2017

Daily Dose
*knocks on wood* It’s been a good 2017 so far!
drake_lands_12_iheartradio_music_awards_nominations.jpg
Drake lands 12 iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations
Music
Drake leads the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations with 12
thetango-weirdwednesday-0103201740
Weird Wednesday – January 4, 2017
Galleries
Weirdness comes in all shapes, sizes, and packages…
thetango-weirdwednesday-0103201728
Weird Wednesday – January 4, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Worlds are starting to collide.
screen-shot-2017-01-03-at-2-57-35-pm
Arsenal striker scores an unbelievable goal
Must Watch
It’s the first day of 2017 and Arsenal’s Olivier...

37351