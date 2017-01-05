Inmates offered to build wall

37392

A sheriff who runs a Massachusetts jail is offering to send inmates to the U.S.-Mexico border to help Republican President-elect Donald Trump build a wall there.

Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson on Wednesday announced an initiative called Project N.I.C.E., which stands for National Inmates' Community Endeavors.

He made the comments at Bristol Community College in Fall River during an inauguration address for his fourth six-year term as sheriff.

The Republican sheriff has frequently spoken out against illegal immigration. He says inmates from the Bristol County House of Correction in nearby Dartmouth could volunteer to help build the border wall or clean up disaster sites.

Hodgson was sworn in at the ceremony by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, who refused to support Trump during the presidential campaign and didn't vote for him.

