Oil change and baby birth

Some auto shops offer 10-minute oil change service. That still would have been about seven minutes too long for a Pennsylvania woman who gave birth while the oil in her husband's pickup was being changed at an auto dealership.

Amanda Sherman, 24, gave birth Monday when she went to the restroom Monday at Cochran Nissan of South Hills in suburban Pittsburgh.

Sherman and her husband Adam, also 24, spoke with the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review on Wednesday, when Amanda and 7-pound, 12-ounce Heather Lynn were discharged from Magee-Womens Hospital of UPMC. The couple is from Harrisville, about 60 miles north of the dealership

"I went to pee and then, I don't know, I was all of the sudden holding her," Sherman said, adding she felt little pain or contractions. "I hollered for help and some woman who happened to be a registered nurse came through the door." The nurse was another customer.

Adam Sherman, meanwhile, was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher who talked him through the process of tying off the baby's umbilical cord with his bootlace before an ambulance took his wife and daughter to the hospital.

"I can't say enough about how great they treated us," Adam Sherman said of the dealership. "Everyone there stepped up and helped."

